What is SAMAJ?

The South Asia Multidisciplinary Academic Journal (SAMAJ) is a double-blind, peer-reviewed journal devoted to research in the social sciences and humanities on South Asia. It specializes in the publication of comparative thematic issues as well as individual research articles, review essays, and book reviews. Committed to disseminating rigorous scientific research to the widest possible audience, SAMAJ is fully and freely accessible on line. SAMAJ receives institutional support from the Centre d’Etudes de l’Inde et de l’Asie du Sud (CEIAS) and has a partnership with the European Association for South Asian Studies (EASAS) since 2011.