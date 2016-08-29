Introduction. Environmental Politics in Urban India

Users of institutions which have subscribed to one of OpenEdition freemium programs can download references for which Bilbo found a DOI in standard formats using the buttons available on the right.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Agrawal, Arun. 2005. “Environmentality: Community, Intimate Government, and the Making of Environmental Subjects in Kumaon, India.” Current Anthropology 46(2): 161–90.
Ahulwalia, Isher Judge, Ravi Kanbur and P. K. Mohanty. 2014. “Challenges of Urbanization in India: An Overview.” Pp. 1–28 in Urbanisation in India: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Way Forward, edited by I. J. Ahulwalia, R. Kanbur and P. K. Mohanty. New Delhi: Sage.
Angelo, Hillary and David Wachsmuth. 2015. “Urbanizing Urban Political Ecology: A Critique of Methodological Cityism.” International Journal of Urban and Regional Research 39(1): 16-27. doi: 10.1111/1468-2427.12105.
Arabindoo, Pushpa. 2010. “Isolated By Elitism: The Pitfalls Of Recent Heritage Conservation Attempts In Chennai.” Pp. 155–60 in New Architecture and Urbanism: Development of Indian Traditions, edited by D. Prashad and S. Chetia. Newcastle upon Tyne: Cambridge Scholars Publishing in association with GSE Research.
Baviskar, Amita. 2000. “Claims to Knowledge, Claims to Control: Environmental Conflict in the Great Himalayan National Park, India.” Pp. 101–19 in Indigenous Environmental Knowledge and its Transformations: Critical Anthropological Perspectives, edited by R. F. Ellen, P. Parkes and A. Bicker. Amsterdam: Harewood Academic.
Baviskar, Amita. 2003. “Between Violence and Desire: Space, Power, and Identity in the Making of Metropolitan Delhi.“ International Social Science Journal 55(175): 89–98.
Bhan, Gautam. 2010. “A Republic of Cities.” The Indian Express, January 26. Retrieved February 10, 2016 (http://archive.indianexpress.com/news/a-republic-of-cities/571695/).
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Birkenholtz, Trevor. 2008. “Contesting Expertise: The Politics of Environmental Knowledge in Northern Indian Groundwater Practices.” Geoforum 39(1): 466–82.
DOI : 10.1016/j.geoforum.2007.09.008
Bose, Anu and Ian Blore. 1993. “Public Waste and Private Property: An Enquiry into the Economics of Solid Waste in Calcutta.“ Public Administration and Development 13(1): 1–15.
Chandra, Uday and Atreyee Majumder. 2013. “Introduction: Selves and Society in Postcolonial India.” SAMAJ 7. Retrieved 25, 2016 (http://samaj.revues.org/3631).
Chatterjee, Partha. 2004. The Politics of the Governed: Reflections on Popular Politics in Most of the World. New York: Columbia University Press.
Chaturvedi, Bharati, ed. 2010. Finding Delhi: Loss and Renewal in the Megacity. New Delhi: Penguin.
Coelho, Karan and NV Raman. 2013. “From the Frying Pan to the Floodplain: Negotiating Land, Water, and Fire in Chennai’s Development.” Pp. 145–68 in Ecologies of Urbanism in India: Metropolitan Civility and Sustainability, edited by K. Sivaramakrishnan and A. Rademacher. Hong Kong: Hong Kong University Press.
Cornea, Natasha, Anna Zimmer and René Véron. 2016. “Ponds, Power and Institutions: The Everyday Governance of Accessing Urban Water Bodies in a Small Bengali Town.” International Journal of Urban and Regional Research. doi: 10.1111/1468-2427.12377
Demaria, Federico and Seth Schindler. 2016. “Contesting Urban Metabolism: Struggles over Waste-to-Energy in Delhi, India.” Antipode 48(2): 293–313.
Denis, Eric, Partha Mukhopadhyay and Marie-Hélene Zérah. 2012. “Subaltern Urbanisation in India.” Economic and Political Weekly 47(30): 52–62.
Desai, Renu. 2012. “Entrepreneurial Urbanism in the Time of Hindutava: City Imagineering, Place Marketing, and Citizenship in Ahmedabad.“ Pp. 31–57 in Urbanizing Citizenship: Contested Spaces in Indian Cities, edited by R. Desai and R. Sanyal. New Delhi: Sage.
Desai, Renu and Romola Sanyal. 2012. “Introduction. Urbanizing Citizenship: Contested Spaces in Indian Cities.” Pp. 1–28 in Urbanizing Citizenship: Contested Spaces in Indian Cities. New Delhi: SAGE Publications.
Ernstson, Henrik. 2014. “The Political Nature of Urban Wetlands: Speaking from Princess Vlei Wetland, Cape Town.” Urban Wetlands: South Asia May (2): 2–5.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Fernandes, Leela. 2004. “The Politics of Forgetting: Class Politics, State Power and the Restructuring of Urban Space in India.” Urban Studies 41(12): 2415–30.
DOI : 10.1080/00420980412331297609
Fischer, Frank. 2000. Citizens, Experts, and the Environment: The Politics of Local Knowledge: Duke University Press.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Follmann, Alexander. 2015. “Urban Mega-Projects for a ‘World-Class’ Riverfront: The Interplay of Informality, Flexibility and Exceptionality along the Yamuna in Delhi, India.” Habitat International 45(3): 213–22.
DOI : 10.1016/j.habitatint.2014.02.007
Forsyth, Tim. 2003. Critical Political Ecology: The Politics of Environmental Science. London: Routledge.
Forsyth, Tim. 2004. “Industrial Pollution and Social Movements in Thailand.” Pp. 422–38 in Liberation Ecologies: Environment, Development, Social Movements, edited by R. Peet and M. Watts. London and New York: Routledge.
Foucault, Michel. [1977] 1991. Discipline and Punish: The Birth of Prison. London: Penguin.
Foucault, Michel. 1997. The Politics of Truth. New York: Semiotext(e).
Ghertner, D. Asher. 2011. “Green Evictions: Environmental Discourses of a ‘Slum-Free’ Delhi.” Pp. 145–65 in Global Political Ecology, edited by R. Peet, M. Watts and P. Robbins. London and New York: Routledge.
Ghertner, D. Asher. 2013. “Nuisance Talk: Middle-Class Discourses of a Slum-Free Delhi.” Pp. 249–75 in Ecologies of Urbanism in India: Metropolitan Civility and Sustainability, edited by K. Sivaramakrishnan and A. Rademacher. Hong Kong: Hong Kong University Press.
Gidwani, Vinay and Bharati Chaturvedi. 2011. “Poverty as Geography: Motility, Stoppage and Circuits of Waste in Delhi.” Pp. 50–78 in Urban Navigations: Politics, Space and the City in South Asia, edited by J. S. Anjaria and C. McFarlane. London, New York and New Delhi: Taylor and Francis.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Gidwani, Vinay and Rajyashree N. Reddy. 2011. “The Afterlives of ‘Waste’: Notes from India for a Minor History of Capitalist Surplus.” Antipode 43(5): 1625–58.
DOI : 10.1111/j.1467-8330.2011.00902.x
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Grove, Kevin. 2009. “Rethinking the Nature of Urban Environmental Politics: Security, Subjectivity, and the Non-human.” Geoforum 40(2): 207–16.
DOI : 10.1016/j.geoforum.2008.09.005
Harriss, John. 2007. “Antinomies of Empowerment: Observations of Civil Society, Politics and Urban Governance in India.” Economic and Political Weekly 42(26): 2716–24.
Harvey, David. 1993. “The Nature of Environment: Dialectics of Social and Environmental Change.” Pp. 1–51 in: Real Problems, False Solutions: The Socialist Register 1993, edited by R. Miliband and L. Panitch. London: Merlin Press.
Hazra, Tumpa and Sudha Goel. 2009. “Solid Waste Management in Kolkata, India: Practices and Challenges.” Waste Management 29(1): 470–78.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Heynen, Nik. 2014. “Urban Political Ecology I: The Urban Century.” Progress in Human Geography 38(4): 598–604.
DOI : 10.1177/0309132513500443
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Holston, James. 2009. “Insurgent Citizenship in an Era of Global Urban Peripheries.” City and Society 21(2): 245–67.
DOI : 10.1111/j.1548-744X.2009.01024.x
Holston, James. 2012. “Foreword.” Pp. ix-xii in Urbanizing Citizenship: Contested Spaces in Indian Cities, edited by R. Desai and R. Sanyal. New Delhi: SAGE Publications.
Holston, James and Arjun Appadurai. 1999. “Introduction: Cities and Citizenship.” Pp. 1–20 in Cities and Citizenship, edited by J. Holston. Durham and London: Duke University Press.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Idris, A., B. Inanc, and M. N. Hassan. 2004. “Overview of Waste Disposal and Landfills and Dumps in Asian Countries.” Material Cycles and Waste Management 16: 104–10.
DOI : 10.1007/s10163-004-0117-y
Kalpagam, Umamaheswaran. 2014. Rule by Numbers: Governmentality in Colonial India (e-book version). Lanham, Boulder, New York, London: Lexington Books.
Karpouzoglou, Timothy and Anna Zimmer. 2016. “Ways of Knowing the Wastewaterscape: Urban Political Ecology and the Politics of Wastewater in Delhi, India.” Habitat International 54(2): 150–60.
Kim, Soyeun, Godwin Uyi Ojo, Rukhe Zehra Zaidi and Raymond L. Bryant. 2012. “Bringing the Other into Political Ecology: Reflecting on Preoccupations in a Research Field.” Singapore Journal of Tropical Geography 33(1): 34–48.
Kumar, S. 2012. “Clean Air, Dirty Logic? Environmental Activism, Citizenship and the Public Sphere in Delhi.” Pp. 135–60 in Urbanizing Citizenship: Contested Spaces in Indian cities, edited by R. Desai and R. Sanyal. New Delhi: SAGE.
Lahiri-Dutt, Kuntala. 2014. “Beyond the Water–Land Binary in Geography: Water/Lands of Bengal Re-Visioning Hybridity.” ACME: An International E-Journal for Critical Geographies 13(3): 505–29.
Lahiri-Dutt, Kuntala and Gopa Samanta. 2013. Dancing with the River: People and Life on the Chars of South Asia. New Haven, London: Yale University Press.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Lawhon, Mary. 2013. “Situated, Networked Environmentalisms: A Case for Environmental Theory from the South.” Geography Compass 7(2): 128–38.
DOI : 10.1111/gec3.12027
Lawhon, Mary, Henrik Ernstson and Jonathan Silver. 2014. “Provincializing Urban Political Ecology: Towards a Situated UPE through African Urbanism.” Antipode 46(2): 497–516.
Lawhon, Mary, Jonathan Silver, Henrik Ernstson and Joseph Pierce. 2016. “Unlearning (Un)Located Ideas in the Provincialization of Urban Theory.” Regional Studies 50(9): 1611–22.
Loftus, Alex. 2012. Everyday Environmentalism: Creating an Urban Political Ecology. Minneapolis and London: University of Minnesota Press.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Mawdsley, Emma. 2003. “India’s Middle Classes and the Environment.” Development and Change 35(1): 79–103.
DOI : 10.1111/j.1467-7660.2004.00343.x
Mbembé, Achille and Sarah Nuttall. 2004. “Writing the World from an African Metropolis.” Public Culture 16(3): 347–72.
Pucher, John, Nisha Korattyswaropam, Neha Mittal and Neenu Ittyerah. 2005. “Urban Transport Crisis in India.” Transport Policy 12:185–98.
Rabinow, Paul and Nikolas S. Rose. 2003. “Introduction.” Pp. 1–5 in The Essential Foucault, edited by P. Rabinow and N. S. Rose. New York: The New Press.
Rademacher, Anne. 2011. Reigning the River: Urban Ecologies and Political Transformation in Kathmandu. Durham: Duke University Press.
Rademacher, Anne and K. Sivaramakrishnan. 2013. “Introduction: Ecologies of Urbanism in India.” Pp. 1–42 in Ecologies of Urbanism in India: Metropolitan Civility and Sustainability, edited by K. Sivaramakrishnan and A. Rademacher. Hong Kong: Hong Kong University Press.
Ranganathan, Malini. 2011. “The Embeddedness of Cost Recovery: Water Reforms and Associationism at Bangalore’s Fringes.” Pp. 165–90 in Urban Navigations: Politics, Space, and the City in South Asia, edited by J. S. Anjaria and C. McFarlane. New Delhi: Routledge.
Ranganathan, Malini and Carolina Balazs. 2015. “Water Marginalization at the Urban Fringe: Environmental Justice and Urban Political Ecology across the North–South Divide.” Urban Geography 36(3): 403–23.
Robbins, Paul. 2000. “The Practical Politics of Knowing: State Environmental Knowledge and Local Political Economy.” Economic Geography 76(2): 126–44.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Roy, Ananya. 2014. “Slum-free Cities of the Asian Century: Postcolonial Government and the Project of Inclusive Growth.” Singapore Journal of Tropical Geography 35(1): 136–50.
DOI : 10.1111/sjtg.12047
Roy, Shouraseni and R. B. Singh. 2015. “Role of Local Level Relative Humidity on the Development of Urban Heat Island across the Delhi Metropolitan Region.” Pp. 99–118 in Urban Development Challenges, Risks, and Resilience in Asian Mega Cities, edited by R. B. Singh. Tokyo: Springer.
Sharan, Awadhendra. 2013. “One Air, Two Interventions: Delhi in the Age of Environment.” Pp. 71–92 in Ecologies of Urbanism in India: Metropolitan Civility and Sustainability, edited by K. Sivaramakrishnan and A. Rademacher. Hong Kong: Hong Kong University Press.
Sharan, Awadhendra. 2014. In the City, out of Place: Nuisance, Pollution, and Dwelling in Delhi. New Delhi: Oxford University Press.
Sharma, Richa and P. K. Joshi. 2015. “The Changing Urban Landscape and its Impact on Local Environment in an Indian Megacity: The Case of Delhi." Pp. 61–81 in Urban Development Challenges, Risks, and Resilience in Asian Mega Cities, edited by R. B. Singh. Tokyo: Springer.
Shatkin, Gavin. 2014. “Contesting the Indian City: Global Visions and the Politics of the Local.” International Journal of Urban and Regional Research 38(1): 1–13.
Shaw, Annapurna. 2007. “Introduction.” Pp. xxiii in India Cities in Transition, edited by A. Shaw. Hyderabad: Orient Blackswan.
Shillington, Laura. 2012. “Urban Political Ecology in the Global South: Everyday Environmental Struggles of Home in Managua, Nicaragua.” Pp. 295–310 in Urban Theory beyond the West: A World of Cities, edited by T. Edensor and M. Jayne. London and New York: Routledge.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Silver, Jonathan. 2015. “Disrupted Infrastructures: An Urban Political Ecology of Interrupted Electricity in Accra.” International Journal of Urban and Regional Research 39(5): 984–1003.
DOI : 10.1111/1468-2427.12317
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Smith, Neil. 1990. Uneven Development: Nature, Capital, and the Production of Space. Oxford: Blackwell Publishers.
DOI : 10.2307/622014
Swyngedouw, Erik. 1997. “Power, Nature, and the City: The Conquest of Water and the Political Ecology of Urbanization in Guayaquil Ecuador.” Environment and Planning A 29(2): 311–32.
Swyngedouw, Erik and Nik Heynen. 2003. “Urban Political Ecology, Justice and the Politics of Scale.” Antipode 35(5): 898–918.
Tawa Lama-Rewal, Stéphanie and Marie-Hélène Zérah. 2011. “Urban Democracy: A South Asian Perspective.” South Asia Multidisciplinary Journal 5. Retrieved July 25, 2016 (http://samaj.revues.org/3188).
The World Bank. 2001. “Making Sustainable Commitments: An Environment Strategy for the World Bank.” Washington, DC: The World Bank.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Truelove, Yaffa. 2011. “(Re-)Conceptualizing Water Inequality in Delhi, India through a Feminist Political Ecology Framework.” Geoforum 42(2): 143–52.
DOI : 10.1016/j.geoforum.2011.01.004
Truelove, Yaffa and Emma Mawdsley. 2011. “Discourses of Citizenship and Criminality in Clean, Green Delhi.” Pp. 407–25 in A Companion to the Anthropology of India, edited by I. Clark-Deces. Malden: Wiley-Blackwell.
UN-Habitat. 2010. “The State of Asian Cities 2010/11.” Fukuoka: UN-Habitat.
Upadhyaya, Anjoo Sharan. 2014. “Challenges of Urbanization and Environmental Protection in India.” Pp. 151–67 in India’s Human Security: Lost Debates, Forgotten People, Intractable Challenges, edited by J. Miklian and A. Kolas. Oxon and New York: Routledge.
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Véron, René. 2006. “Remaking Urban Environments: The Political Ecology of Air Pollution in Delhi.” Environment and Planning A 38: 2093–109.
DOI : 10.1068/a37449
If you wish your institution to become a subscriber to one OpenEdition freemium programs and thus benefit from our services, please write to: access@openedition.org.
Véron, René. 2010. “Small Cities, Neoliberal Governance and Sustainable Development in the Global South: A Conceptual Framework and Research Agenda.” Sustainability 2: 2833–48.
DOI : 10.3390/su2092833
Watts, Michael and Richard Peet. 2004. “Liberating Political Ecology.” Pp. 3–47 in Liberation Ecologies: Environment, Development, Social Movements. London: Routledge.
Zimmer, Anna. 2015. “Urban Political Ecology ‘Beyond the West’: Engaging with South Asian Urban Studies.” Pp. 591–603 in International Handbook of Political Ecology, edited by R. L. Bryant. Cheltenham, U.K. and Northampton, USA: Edward Elgar.
Zimmer, Anna, Natasha Cornea and René Véron. 2016. “Of Parks and Politics: The Production of Socio-Nature in a Gujarati Town.” Local Environment. doi: 10.1080/13549839.2016.1157157.
Zimmer, Anna, Natasha Cornea and René Véron. Forthcoming. “Landscapes of Power: The Urban in Urban Political Ecology.” In Defining the Urban: Perspectives across the Academic Disciplines and Professional Fields, edited by D. Iossifova, C. Doll and A. Gasparatos. Farnham: Ashgate.